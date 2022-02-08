Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.18% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Heska by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Heska by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heska by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $125.16 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 701.72 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

