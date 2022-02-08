Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 127,865 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,865 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.13% of View worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in View in the second quarter worth about $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of View by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $11,136,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get View alerts:

VIEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.