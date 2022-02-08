Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

