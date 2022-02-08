Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

GBNH opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

