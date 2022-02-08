Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
GBNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.
GBNH opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
