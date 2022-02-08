Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,763 shares of company stock valued at $514,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.