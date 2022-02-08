Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 581 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

