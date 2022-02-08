Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Simulations Plus by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,574. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $839.08 million, a P/E ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.