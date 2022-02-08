Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 949 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. 44,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

