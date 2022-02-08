Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,675. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

