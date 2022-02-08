Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 91,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

