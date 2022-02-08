Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.48. 13,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,080. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

