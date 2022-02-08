Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.13. 9,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average is $247.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.84 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

