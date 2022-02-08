Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

MGK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.13. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

