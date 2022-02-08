Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.42

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.42 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 7811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
