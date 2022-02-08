Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.42

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.42 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 7811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

