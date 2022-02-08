Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.05% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $58,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ASR opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $164.11 and a 52-week high of $216.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

