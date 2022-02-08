GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 110,172 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.65% of Exterran worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Exterran by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Exterran by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Exterran by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Exterran by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXTN opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

