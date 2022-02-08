GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 21,436 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

