GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

