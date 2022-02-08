GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 99.9% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

