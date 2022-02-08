GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.77% of Progenity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Progenity, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.04.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

