GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,259 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

