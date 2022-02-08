GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 226,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Accuray by 35.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Accuray by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accuray stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.91. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

