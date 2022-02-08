Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

