Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 170,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

