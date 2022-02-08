Harber Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,435 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 82,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Atkore accounts for 1.7% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atkore by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

ATKR stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. 2,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,318. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.