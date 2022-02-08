Harber Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,591 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 3.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $302,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $14,223,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $675,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. 4,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,470. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

