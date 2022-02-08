HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

