Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

