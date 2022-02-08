Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.85 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $112.98 or 0.00262756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $75.50 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.