Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

