Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,944,392 shares of company stock valued at $59,676,661.
NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $18.84. 538,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hayward (HAYW)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.