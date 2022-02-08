Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,944,392 shares of company stock valued at $59,676,661.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hayward by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 177,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Hayward by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,720,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in Hayward by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $18.84. 538,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

