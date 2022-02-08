HBK Investments L P Has $1.20 Million Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jamf by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jamf by 1,765.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Jamf by 98.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

