HBK Investments L P Sells 115,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

