HBK Investments L P Sells 14,750 Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.70% of Advanced Merger Partners worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Advanced Merger Partners stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.
About Advanced Merger Partners
