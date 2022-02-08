HBK Investments L P Sells 14,750 Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.70% of Advanced Merger Partners worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advanced Merger Partners stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.