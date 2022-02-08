HBK Investments L P Takes $276,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELY. B. Riley lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

