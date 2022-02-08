Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.
Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.63.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
