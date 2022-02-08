Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.