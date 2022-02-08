Heard Capital LLC Purchases 6,690 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Rambus comprises approximately 3.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Rambus by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

RMBS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 7,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,956. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

