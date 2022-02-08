Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

