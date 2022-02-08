Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

