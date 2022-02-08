HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $37.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,001.01 or 1.00208497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00021817 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00024919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.78 or 0.00425944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,073,345 coins and its circulating supply is 264,938,195 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.