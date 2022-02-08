Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 237,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 176,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDHF)

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

