Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

