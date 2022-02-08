Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

