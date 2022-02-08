HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

