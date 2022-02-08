HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 31,493 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.