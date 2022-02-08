HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 83,932 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,932 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.95% of Dorian LPG worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

