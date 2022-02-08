HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.48 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.