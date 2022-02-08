HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,518 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.48 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

