HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Smart Sand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SND opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

