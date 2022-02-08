Hillenbrand, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

